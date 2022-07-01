Citigroup Raises Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $32.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Shares of TCOM opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -228.73 and a beta of 0.92. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $36.06.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

