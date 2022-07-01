CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Down 46.6% in June

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,400 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the May 31st total of 528,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 890,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNSP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 358,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 205,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, an anthracycline that is in Phase I and II clinical trials that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
