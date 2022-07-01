Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Coffee from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.
JVA opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Coffee has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 million, a PE ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60.
About Coffee (Get Rating)
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
