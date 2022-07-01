Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Rating Lowered to Hold at CIBC

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$100.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$126.00. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$124.83.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Shares of CCA opened at C$87.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 10.03. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$86.79 and a 52 week high of C$123.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$98.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$101.35.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$728.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$731.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 9.5736482 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Louis Audet sold 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.81, for a total transaction of C$3,553,059.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,200,835.08. Also, Director Jacques Royer sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.30, for a total transaction of C$42,714.10. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,552 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,200.

About Cogeco Communications (Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.