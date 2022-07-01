Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

RNP opened at $21.34 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,700,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

