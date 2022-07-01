Colby Hauser Acquires 8,000,000 Shares of Talon Energy Ltd. (ASX:TPD) Stock

Talon Energy Ltd. (ASX:TPD – Get Rating) insider Colby Hauser acquired 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$48,000.00 ($33,333.33).
Colby Hauser also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Colby Hauser 175,000,000 shares of Talon Energy stock.
- On Friday, June 17th, Colby Hauser acquired 3,031,970 shares of Talon Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$21,223.79 ($14,738.74).
- On Tuesday, June 14th, Colby Hauser acquired 1,500,000 shares of Talon Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$10,500.00 ($7,291.67).
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Colby Hauser acquired 3,000,000 shares of Talon Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,833.33).
