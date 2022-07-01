Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CMCSA. TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.17.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.93.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

