Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Down 76.0% in June

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the May 31st total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $8.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $15.30.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2552 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile (Get Rating)
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.
