Comparing Bell Industries (OTCMKTS:BLLI) and Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)

Bell Industries (OTCMKTS:BLLI) and Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Arrow Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 91.1% of Bell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Arrow Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bell Industries and Arrow Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Arrow Electronics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Arrow Electronics has a consensus target price of $138.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.12%. Given Arrow Electronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arrow Electronics is more favorable than Bell Industries.

Risk and Volatility

Bell Industries has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Electronics has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bell Industries and Arrow Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bell Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arrow Electronics $34.48 billion 0.21 $1.11 billion $17.80 6.30

Arrow Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Bell Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Bell Industries and Arrow Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bell Industries N/A N/A N/A Arrow Electronics 3.60% 24.40% 7.07%

Summary

Arrow Electronics beats Bell Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bell Industries, Inc., operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Bell Techlogix, provides various technology products, mobile application and support solutions, and managed lifecycle services in the United States. Its services include technology planning, acquisition, warranty, disposal, and deployment; 24/7 help desk services; technical support and maintenance; and recycle services. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products, including capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, such as datacenter, cloud, security, and analytics solutions. This segment provides access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, managed service providers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. Arrow Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

