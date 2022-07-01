Comparing Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) & Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) and Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Mexco Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development $1.03 billion 1.65 $138.18 million $0.59 10.14 Mexco Energy $2.80 million 13.03 $160,000.00 $0.71 24.21

Centennial Resource Development has higher revenue and earnings than Mexco Energy. Centennial Resource Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mexco Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Centennial Resource Development and Mexco Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development 0 5 3 0 2.38 Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus price target of $9.49, suggesting a potential upside of 58.77%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than Mexco Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Mexco Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development 15.92% 12.30% 8.44% Mexco Energy 26.95% 15.11% 13.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.3% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 5.22, indicating that its share price is 422% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexco Energy has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mexco Energy beats Centennial Resource Development on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it leased or acquired approximately 73,675 net acres; and owned 991 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Mexco Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. As of March 31, 2021, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 1.504 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3,169 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

