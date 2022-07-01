Comparing Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Insulet has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of -1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Insulet and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet 3.91% 15.81% 3.85% Lyra Therapeutics N/A -102.23% -69.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Insulet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Insulet and Lyra Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 0 2 8 0 2.80 Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insulet presently has a consensus target price of $290.36, suggesting a potential upside of 33.23%. Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.49%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Insulet.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Insulet and Lyra Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $1.10 billion 13.75 $16.80 million $0.63 345.94 Lyra Therapeutics $280,000.00 262.52 -$43.51 million ($3.29) -1.72

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics. Lyra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Insulet beats Lyra Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insulet (Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. Insulet Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Lyra Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

