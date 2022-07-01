Comparing Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) and MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating) and MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of MeaTech 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 57.8% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sow Good and MeaTech 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -5,586.52% -65.79% -53.59% MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sow Good and MeaTech 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and MeaTech 3D’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $90,000.00 201.71 -$6.87 million N/A N/A MeaTech 3D N/A N/A -$18.02 million N/A N/A

Sow Good has higher revenue and earnings than MeaTech 3D.

Risk and Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeaTech 3D has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Sow Good Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sow Good Inc. provides freeze-dried snacks, smoothies, soups, and granola in the United States. The company markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused website, as well as through the business-to-business sales channel. It offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

MeaTech 3D Company Profile (Get Rating)

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

