Comparing Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) & Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Fastly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Fintech Group N/A N/A N/A Fastly -63.54% -20.82% -9.80%

65.1% of Fastly shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Fastly shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 3.29, indicating that its share price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fastly has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tenet Fintech Group and Fastly, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Fastly 2 7 0 1 2.00

Fastly has a consensus price target of $25.13, suggesting a potential upside of 116.41%. Given Fastly’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fastly is more favorable than Tenet Fintech Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Fastly’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Fintech Group $31.87 million 3.44 -$4.94 million N/A N/A Fastly $354.33 million 3.96 -$222.70 million ($2.02) -5.75

Tenet Fintech Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fastly.

Summary

Fastly beats Tenet Fintech Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenet Fintech Group (Get Rating)

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial lending industry in China. It operates in two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides procurement and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms. The Financial Services segment offers commercial loans to entrepreneurs, and small and medium-sized businesses, as well as turn-key credit outsourcing services to banks and other lending institutions. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Fastly (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet. It is a programmable platform designed for web and application delivery. The company offers [email protected]; developer hub that includes solution library patterns and recipes, API and language references, change logs, and Fastly Fiddle solutions; device detection and geolocation, edge dictionaries, edge access control lists, and edge authentication services; full site delivery services, such as dynamic site acceleration, origin shield, instant purge, surrogate keys, real-time logging and stats, cloud optimizer, programmatic control, edge databases, content compression, reliability, and modern protocols and performance services; and streaming solutions and services, including live streaming, media shield, and origin connect. It also provides edge security solutions, such as DDoS protection and cloud, edge web application firewall (WAF), transport layer security (TLS), platform TLS, and compliance services; unified web application and API protection solutions that includes runtime self-application protection, advanced rate limiting, API and ATO protection, account takeover protection, bot protection, and next generation WAF. In addition, the company offers edge applications, such as load balancers and image optimizers; video on demand; and managed edge delivery services. It serves customers operating in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online retail, travel and hospitality, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as SkyCache, Inc. and changed its name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Fastly, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

