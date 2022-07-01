Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,255 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $153.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $270.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

