Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $4.27 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.6% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $513.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $492.84 and a 200 day moving average of $492.36. The stock has a market cap of $481.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

