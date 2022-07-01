Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 80 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $137.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.08. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.