Concord Wealth Partners Buys 1,227 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 48,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 459.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 850,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 251,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $29.66.

