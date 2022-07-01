Concord Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.