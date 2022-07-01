Concord Wealth Partners Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 308,034 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,318,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 44,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average is $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

