Concord Wealth Partners Has $62,000 Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,328,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Albemarle by 938.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 363,816 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,146,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Albemarle by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after acquiring an additional 119,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,510,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB opened at $208.98 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 87.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on ALB shares. TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.40.

Albemarle Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.