Concord Wealth Partners Has $92,000 Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 109.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in BCE were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in BCE by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in BCE by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCE. Argus raised their price objective on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on BCE in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Shares of BCE opened at $49.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average of $53.13. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.65%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

