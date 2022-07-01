Concord Wealth Partners Sells 23 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in ASML were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $475.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $461.85 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $538.50 and its 200 day moving average is $631.83.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ASML from €945.00 ($1,005.32) to €960.00 ($1,021.28) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on ASML from €800.00 ($851.06) to €710.00 ($755.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $788.67.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

