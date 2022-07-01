Concord Wealth Partners Trims Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Plug Power were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,732,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 612.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,355,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Plug Power by 270.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,349,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,629,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG opened at $16.57 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.81.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

