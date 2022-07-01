Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 16,438 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Envista were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,755.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Envista stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.05. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

