Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 3,842 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,529 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.16% of UMB Financial worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,602,000 after purchasing an additional 258,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $5,063,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $112.24. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.20.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.52. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $340.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMBF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

