Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 9,279 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.11% of JetBlue Airways worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $23,103,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,250,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,359 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2,816.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 926,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,707,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,838 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,784,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,092,000 after purchasing an additional 824,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of JBLU opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $17.36.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 136.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

