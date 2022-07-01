Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 421.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,151 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.13% of ChampionX worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHX. Piper Sandler raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

CHX opened at $19.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $28.08.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $865.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.75 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

