Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.20% of LCI Industries worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 869.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

NYSE:LCII opened at $111.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.44. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $96.32 and a 1 year high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.47.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $422,467.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

