Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 7,359 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.70% of Simulations Plus worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 695,406 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 882,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,272 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 419,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,847,000 after acquiring an additional 86,968 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 197,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 19.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $959,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,157,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,524,855.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $838,128.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,140,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,728,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,749 shares of company stock worth $2,418,212. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $49.33 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41. The company has a market cap of $996.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.69 and a beta of 0.32.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

About Simulations Plus (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.