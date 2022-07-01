Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 7,742 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,451 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.16% of Callon Petroleum worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $4,512,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $548,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 39.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 290.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Roth Capital upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Shares of CPE opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.71.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $6,105,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,480,476 shares in the company, valued at $405,288,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,506 shares of company stock worth $32,393,825 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

