Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.08% of Sensata Technologies worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $100,615,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $259,108,000 after purchasing an additional 926,093 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,016,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,281,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 992,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after purchasing an additional 433,199 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ST stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $40.22 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

