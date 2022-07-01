Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix stock opened at $657.02 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $606.12 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $673.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $717.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus reduced their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.60.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

