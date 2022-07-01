Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.10% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.