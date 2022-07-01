Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.17% of Group 1 Automotive worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1,174.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after buying an additional 76,478 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,665,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,763,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPI opened at $169.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.32 and its 200-day moving average is $179.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.72 and a 12 month high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.45 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 38.47%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $169,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,764.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

