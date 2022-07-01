Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.10% of Black Hills worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

In other Black Hills news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $36,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $72.77 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

BKH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Black Hills Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.