Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $5.73 Million Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.16% of PotlatchDeltic worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Shares of PCH stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.63. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

PCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

About PotlatchDeltic (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.