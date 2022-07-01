Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.35% of Bancorp worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bancorp by 1,656.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,982 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 999,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 811,565 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,267,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,628,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Shares of TBBK opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.48 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 41.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.