Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.22% of BankUnited worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

NYSE:BKU opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.23. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $306,981.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.