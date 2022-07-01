Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.12% of CNX Resources worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CNX Resources by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 164,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 25,296 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 21.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 21,339 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 774.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 111,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 98,375 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 80,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 53,156 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

CNX stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.28.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

About CNX Resources (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.