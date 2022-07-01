Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,859 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.12% of Matador Resources worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTDR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4,424.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $67.78.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $565.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.97 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

