Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 2,032 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.11% of Crane worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 104.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CR stock opened at $87.56 on Friday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $114.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average is $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.68%.

CR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

