Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 2,670 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.08% of STAG Industrial worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in STAG Industrial by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200,907 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

STAG opened at $30.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 112.31%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

