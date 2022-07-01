Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases Shares of 28,853 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.07.

NYSE:GS opened at $297.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.15 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

