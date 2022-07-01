Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 133 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,013,778,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking stock opened at $1,748.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.05 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,100.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,243.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on Booking in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,717.69.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

