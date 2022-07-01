Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,372 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Xponance Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 271,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,089,000 after buying an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in CoStar Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 127,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after buying an additional 19,497 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.01. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

