Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 734 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $3,519,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 14.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,080 shares of company stock worth $1,747,022. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $184.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.