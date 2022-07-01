Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 906 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 37.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 10.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 36.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

NYSE GRMN opened at $98.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.53 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.93.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

About Garmin (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.