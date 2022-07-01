Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 936 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 2,266.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,599,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Global Payments by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,708 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,903,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $110.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.74.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.