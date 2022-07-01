Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 594.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $218.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.60 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.17.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 99.22%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

