Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.09% of Penumbra worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.43.

PEN stock opened at $124.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -732.43 and a beta of 0.62. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.86 and a 12 month high of $293.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

